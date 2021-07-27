The Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANDE opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $874.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

