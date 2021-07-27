The Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLX opened at $185.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.68. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

