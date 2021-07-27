The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of The Community Financial worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The Community Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $206.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

