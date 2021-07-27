The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Shares of FBMS opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $792.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

