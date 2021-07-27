The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 465,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,656,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $129.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 340.06%.

About The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

