The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a PE ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

