The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.56. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.