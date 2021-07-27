The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.90

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 2126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.