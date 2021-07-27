The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Up 0.6%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.08). Approximately 49,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 161,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of £75.09 million and a PE ratio of -35.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Day sold 1,373,750 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £1,099,000 ($1,435,850.54).

About The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

