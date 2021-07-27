The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Trading Up 6.1%

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSTGF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.