The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $142.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $149.74 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $575.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $575.01 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

