The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.72

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 74.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $507.42 million and approximately $1.12 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.01129628 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

