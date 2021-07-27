The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

NYSE SMG traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $180.41. 188,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,646. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.78. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

