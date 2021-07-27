The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.10. 68,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.28. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $207.19 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

