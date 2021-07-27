The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 125,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,733. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.