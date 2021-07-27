Thilo Schroeder Sells 4,839 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

Shares of PMVP stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. 474,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,775. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.08. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

