Thomas Eacobacci Sells 109,994 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 8,866,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,618,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

