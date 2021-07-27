Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.82

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$131.82 and last traded at C$131.48, with a volume of 92322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.68.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

