Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Update

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thoughtful Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 15,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,483. Thoughtful Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

