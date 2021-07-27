ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $32.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TDUP has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of ThredUp stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 2,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

