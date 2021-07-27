Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Angi were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the first quarter worth $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

