Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,580 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after buying an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.