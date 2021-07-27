Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $34.01

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $32.27. Thryv shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 46 shares traded.
THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
