Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $34.01

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $32.27. Thryv shares last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 46 shares traded.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

