Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.