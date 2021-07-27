Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 3.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) shares were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 541,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,595,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17.

In related news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,646.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,519 shares of company stock worth $897,728. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

