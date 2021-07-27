Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.75

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 8116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

TF has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 85.05 and a quick ratio of 84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

