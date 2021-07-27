Titan Coin One Day Volume Reaches $1,190.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $1,190.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.