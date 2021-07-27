TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 29.8% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $385.60 million and $24.39 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $7.22 or 0.00018802 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00775003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

