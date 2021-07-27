TopBuild (BLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. TopBuild has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLD opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.43. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

