Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.82. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$13.68, with a volume of 329,696 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.66.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.495671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

