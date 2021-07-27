TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 3,528 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

