TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

