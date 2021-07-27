TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,582.28 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

