TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 205,288 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,288 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

VYM opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

