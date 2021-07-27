TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 4,896 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

