Townsquare Media (TSQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.12 million. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

