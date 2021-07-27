Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.60 and last traded at $84.50. Approximately 781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02.

About Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.