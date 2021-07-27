Traders Purchase High Volume of GSI Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,816% compared to the typical daily volume of 38 call options.
GSIT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
