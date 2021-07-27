Traders Purchase High Volume of GSI Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,816% compared to the typical daily volume of 38 call options.

GSIT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

