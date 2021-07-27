Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,105 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,531% compared to the typical volume of 194 put options.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCRR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 317,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

