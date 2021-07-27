Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transphorm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $152.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.70.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

