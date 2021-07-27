TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,050. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.86. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

