Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 3.3%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 6,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 213,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

