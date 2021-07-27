Treat DAO Price Up 52.4% This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002578 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,233.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

