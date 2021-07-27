Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Trecora Resources worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 312,077 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 785,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 357,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 204,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock worth $1,028,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

