Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.06

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 12970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

