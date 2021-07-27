TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $223.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.25 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $856.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,421,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

