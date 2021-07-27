Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,418 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.