TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Down 0.4%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.45. 2,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

