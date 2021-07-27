TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 15,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,756.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00.

Shares of TNET traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 453,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

