TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $880,396.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $880,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,540,756.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

NYSE TNET traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, reaching $78.91. 453,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.